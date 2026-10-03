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Iraq says 40 daily Iranian flights cleared to fly to and from Najaf
Middle East News
03-10-2026 | 04:50
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Iraq says 40 daily Iranian flights cleared to fly to and from Najaf
Iranian airlines excluding Mahan Air are allowed 40 daily flights to and from Iraq's Najaf international airport, the Iraqi prime minister's office said on Friday, following a suspension of flights due to U.S. sanctions.
Iraq had halted flights to and from Iran last week, in line with U.S. sanctions.
Reuters reported earlier this week that the U.S. was set to grant a one-month U.S. Treasury waiver to allow for flights carrying Shi'ite Muslim religious pilgrims between Iran and Iraq.
The Iraqi government had sought exemptions for travel related to pilgrimage, medical treatment and education.
"The Prime Minister appreciates the positive response shown by the U.S. government to Iraqi efforts and its cooperation in granting the requested exemption," the statement said.
The U.S. accuses Iranian carrier Mahan Air of transporting Iran's Revolutionary Guards personnel, as well as weapons and drones.
Reuters
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