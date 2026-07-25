India education minister announces resignation after countrywide protests

World News
25-07-2026 | 05:42
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India education minister announces resignation after countrywide protests
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India education minister announces resignation after countrywide protests

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday after mass youth-led protests demanded his ouster in anger over a string of irregularities in potentially life-changing exams.

"I have sent my resignation letter to the prime minister," Pradhan said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

AFP

World News

India

Dharmendra Pradhan

Protests

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