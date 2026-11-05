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Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05-11-2026 | 07:55
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Lebanon-Qatar electricity talks moved from Beirut to Doha at Qatar’s request: LBCI sources
Meetings between Lebanese and Qatari officials to discuss Lebanon's electricity sector, originally scheduled to take place in Beirut, have been moved to Qatar at the request of the Qatari side, according to LBCI sources.
As a result, Energy Minister Joe Saddi and the team responsible for following up on the matter traveled to Doha.
According to the sources, discussions are focused on Qatar's $40 million gas grant for the Deir Ammar power plant and plans to import 150 megawatts of electricity from Syria, including whether the grant could be used to finance these imports.
Lebanon has also sent a formal letter to Qatari officials requesting assistance in facilitating the gas grant and securing additional quantities.
The sources indicated that if an agreement is reached on both issues, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Energy Minister Joe Saddi are expected to travel to Qatar again to sign contracts with a Qatari company that will be established to oversee Lebanon's energy and electricity sector.
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