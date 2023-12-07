On Thursday, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, accompanied by a delegation from the south, visited to inspect the southern residents' conditions and stand by them during these critical circumstances.



Commenting on the visit, Bishop Paul Matar revealed to Al-Anbaa that "the visit resulted from a meeting of Maronite and Catholic patriarchs, bishops, and archbishops, where they all agreed that His Beatitude Patriarch al-Rahi would visit the south, specifically the archdiocese of Tyre, to check on the parishioners.

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.

Following that, there will be a visit to the archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church in the city for the same purpose, along with a similar visit to Dar al-Fatwa and the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council."



Matar pointed out that Patriarch al-Rahi wanted to inspect the parishioners in the southern Christian villages. Still, the tense security situation in these areas prevented that, and the visits mentioned sufficed.



