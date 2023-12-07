News
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
Press Highlights
2023-12-07 | 02:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
On Thursday, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, accompanied by a delegation from the south, visited to inspect the southern residents' conditions and stand by them during these critical circumstances.
Commenting on the visit, Bishop Paul Matar revealed to Al-Anbaa that "the visit resulted from a meeting of Maronite and Catholic patriarchs, bishops, and archbishops, where they all agreed that His Beatitude Patriarch al-Rahi would visit the south, specifically the archdiocese of Tyre, to check on the parishioners.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
Following that, there will be a visit to the archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church in the city for the same purpose, along with a similar visit to Dar al-Fatwa and the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council."
Matar pointed out that Patriarch al-Rahi wanted to inspect the parishioners in the southern Christian villages. Still, the tense security situation in these areas prevented that, and the visits mentioned sufficed.
Regarding the meeting of the patriarch with Hezbollah deputies, Matar affirmed that the relationship between Bkerke and the party is not severed. Members of Hezbollah might be among those receiving the patriarch in Tyre, and this is an expected occurrence.
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Sources
Al-Anbaa
Bkerke
Relationship
Hezbollah
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Previous
