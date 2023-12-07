Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed

Press Highlights
2023-12-07 | 02:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke&#39;s relationship with Hezbollah is not severed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Sources to Al-Anbaa: Bkerke's relationship with Hezbollah is not severed

On Thursday, Maronite Patriarch Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, accompanied by a delegation from the south, visited to inspect the southern residents' conditions and stand by them during these critical circumstances. 

Commenting on the visit, Bishop Paul Matar revealed to Al-Anbaa that "the visit resulted from a meeting of Maronite and Catholic patriarchs, bishops, and archbishops, where they all agreed that His Beatitude Patriarch al-Rahi would visit the south, specifically the archdiocese of Tyre, to check on the parishioners.
 
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese online newspaper Al-Anbaa.
 
Following that, there will be a visit to the archdiocese of the Roman Catholic Church in the city for the same purpose, along with a similar visit to Dar al-Fatwa and the Supreme Shiite Islamic Council."

Matar pointed out that Patriarch al-Rahi wanted to inspect the parishioners in the southern Christian villages. Still, the tense security situation in these areas prevented that, and the visits mentioned sufficed.

Regarding the meeting of the patriarch with Hezbollah deputies, Matar affirmed that the relationship between Bkerke and the party is not severed. Members of Hezbollah might be among those receiving the patriarch in Tyre, and this is an expected occurrence.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Sources

Al-Anbaa

Bkerke

Relationship

Hezbollah

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

LBCI's sources: There are no Hezbollah martyrs in today's Israeli bombing

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk affirms: Resistance, a strategic necessity against 'Israeli aggression'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Jumblatt Meets Hezbollah Delegation in Clemenceau

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

France prepares for Hochstein's mission

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

French envoy Le Drian's surprise visit to Lebanon amidst Al-Aqsa Flood developments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-06

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-06

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-05

Palestinian Health Minister: 260 dead and 3,200 injured in West Bank since October 7

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Waddah Sadek: Israel has not entered a battle for 'existence' before and does not fear loss, prompting it to open the battle with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:24

Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:07

Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

New dollar tax on household waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages

LBCI
Middle East News
12:34

Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More