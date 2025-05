President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun stressed that the Lebanese state is advancing steadily and swiftly, but not recklessly, acknowledging that some matters require time.“We will face obstacles, but we are determined to move the country to a different place as soon as possible,” he told Annahar Al Arabi President Aoun said that Lebanese stability is a national demand, and so is economic reform. “Once reform and security stability are achieved, Gulf, Emirati, and expatriate Lebanese investors will return to Lebanon,” he added.Addressing the Syrian file, Aoun noted that internal pressures in Syria are affecting President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which in turn places pressure on Lebanon due to the continued influx of refugees.On the southern border, Aoun pointed to five locations still occupied by Israel, saying they hold no operational or tactical military value. He urged Israel to comply with the agreement it signed.He went on to describe the Lebanese army’s operations south of the Litani River, saying that 85% of the area has been cleared.He added that limited manpower and equipment are slowing down progress, and emphasized: “Israel must withdraw so that the army can take full responsibility for securing the border.”