President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

Press Highlights
01-05-2025 | 04:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun stressed that the Lebanese state is advancing steadily and swiftly, but not recklessly, acknowledging that some matters require time. 

“We will face obstacles, but we are determined to move the country to a different place as soon as possible,” he told Annahar Al Arabi.

President Aoun said that Lebanese stability is a national demand, and so is economic reform. “Once reform and security stability are achieved, Gulf, Emirati, and expatriate Lebanese investors will return to Lebanon,” he added.

Addressing the Syrian file, Aoun noted that internal pressures in Syria are affecting President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which in turn places pressure on Lebanon due to the continued influx of refugees.

On the southern border, Aoun pointed to five locations still occupied by Israel, saying they hold no operational or tactical military value. He urged Israel to comply with the agreement it signed.

He went on to describe the Lebanese army’s operations south of the Litani River, saying that 85% of the area has been cleared. 

He added that limited manpower and equipment are slowing down progress, and emphasized: “Israel must withdraw so that the army can take full responsibility for securing the border.”
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Reforms

Syria

Israel

Stability

Investors

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

President Aoun says no sect will be excluded; reforms will be implemented to ensure international support

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-06

President Aoun says Saudi Arabia ready to assist Lebanon once reforms are implemented

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-27

Israeli PM pledges to 'relentlessly' work to bring back all Gaza hostages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-22

Israel's PM says to act 'decisively' to bring back remaining Gaza hostages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-02

Lebanon's finance minister submits draft decree on banking sector reform to Cabinet

LBCI
Middle East News
07:35

Mayor of Sahnaya shot dead following clashes; Syrian authorities launch investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Syria monitor says 73 killed in two days of sectarian clashes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
05:31

Former Assad security official met FBI in Beirut to discuss missing journalist Austin Tice: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Financial overhaul: Finance Committee debates bank reform, fails to move forward on legislation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Lebanon's president wraps up UAE visit with pledges of support and cooperation — joint statement

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:12

President Aoun: Reforms, stability will bring investors back to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Meiss El Jabal–Blida road, casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Second airstrike targets motorcycle in Meiss El Jabal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More