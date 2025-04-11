News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
News Bulletin Reports
11-04-2025 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Could Lebanon be a digital nation powered by artificial intelligence in five years, managing its own affairs?
This vision is no longer confined to the imagination—it is now a government-backed initiative that has officially taken off.
The Artificial Intelligence Ministry has unveiled a five-year strategy under the title "LEAP," a digital transformation roadmap aimed at positioning Lebanon as a regional tech hub.
The plan kicks off with a 100-day launch phase, during which pilot AI programs will be introduced in partnership with key Ministries, including Education, Justice, and Health. Officials stress that the AI Ministry cannot implement this plan alone, and cross-ministerial cooperation is essential.
In the first year, the initiative will focus on passing new legislation, forming strategic partnerships, organizing digital rights, and beginning to scale practical applications. By the third year, Lebanon aims to join the ranks of regional technology leaders.
If successful, the country could transform into a hub for talent, innovation, and an inclusive digital economy by the end of the five-year plan.
Despite the enthusiasm, uncertainty looms as Lebanon remains behind countries already keeping up with technological developments.
Past digital transformation strategies—three since 2000—have largely failed to materialize.
However, infrastructure issues like slow internet, unreliable electricity, and the lack of data centers and clear regulatory frameworks pose major obstacles.
Still, officials say funding is being secured to address these gaps, and implementation has already begun this time.
The plan is in place, and the intent is there. Execution is underway — slowly but surely, but the success of Lebanon's digital leap depends on one key factor: sustained coordination and follow-through.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
LEAP
Future
Lebanon
AI
Transformation
Plan
Digital
Next
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-06
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-10
Ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel calls for full enforcement of Resolution 1701 amid Hezbollah's alleged activities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
0
Lebanon News
07:33
EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF
Lebanon News
07:33
EU delivers 40 tons of medicines and emergency supplies to Lebanon via UNICEF
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-27
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
0
Lebanon News
08:49
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Lebanon News
08:49
Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:15
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
Lebanon News
04:15
Israeli ground troops cross border into Wazzani area: NNA
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling
3
Lebanon News
04:55
Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed
Lebanon News
04:55
Judge Bitar leaves Abbas Ibrahim under investigation in Beirut Port explosion probe, no charges filed
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks
6
Lebanon News
03:12
Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
03:12
Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability
8
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More