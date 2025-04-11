A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Could Lebanon be a digital nation powered by artificial intelligence in five years, managing its own affairs?



This vision is no longer confined to the imagination—it is now a government-backed initiative that has officially taken off.



The Artificial Intelligence Ministry has unveiled a five-year strategy under the title "LEAP," a digital transformation roadmap aimed at positioning Lebanon as a regional tech hub.



The plan kicks off with a 100-day launch phase, during which pilot AI programs will be introduced in partnership with key Ministries, including Education, Justice, and Health. Officials stress that the AI Ministry cannot implement this plan alone, and cross-ministerial cooperation is essential.



In the first year, the initiative will focus on passing new legislation, forming strategic partnerships, organizing digital rights, and beginning to scale practical applications. By the third year, Lebanon aims to join the ranks of regional technology leaders.



If successful, the country could transform into a hub for talent, innovation, and an inclusive digital economy by the end of the five-year plan.



Despite the enthusiasm, uncertainty looms as Lebanon remains behind countries already keeping up with technological developments.



Past digital transformation strategies—three since 2000—have largely failed to materialize.



However, infrastructure issues like slow internet, unreliable electricity, and the lack of data centers and clear regulatory frameworks pose major obstacles.



Still, officials say funding is being secured to address these gaps, and implementation has already begun this time.



The plan is in place, and the intent is there. Execution is underway — slowly but surely, but the success of Lebanon's digital leap depends on one key factor: sustained coordination and follow-through.