Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines

U.S. President Donald Trump has raised concerns in Israel about the Iranian nuclear issue and the apparent disregard for conditions Israel set regarding the agreement, after announcing that advanced understandings are close to being reached.



In Tel Aviv, it was revealed that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff hid from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their talks last week, the true nature of the negotiations with Iran, and how close they were to signing the deal.



In the message Witkoff brought back to Washington after his discussions in Israel, he conveyed a set of red lines set by Tel Aviv.



These include dismantling uranium enrichment facilities and centrifuges, dismantling ballistic missile development and production capabilities, removing uranium enriched above 3.67 percent from Iran, dismantling missile research, development, and production systems, and stopping Iran’s funding of its regional proxies.



Without these red lines, Israel considers any deal with Iran to come at the expense of its security interests.



While awaiting Witkoff’s return to Tel Aviv to update Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on developments in prisoner exchange negotiations, Israel is exploring ways to work with Washington to ensure its conditions are considered before the Iran deal is finalized.