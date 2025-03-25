News
Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup
Sports News
25-03-2025 | 14:17
Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup
Iran booked their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 2-2 home draw against Uzbekistan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.
Inter Millan striker Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the second half as Iran reached the World Cup finals for a fourth time.
AFP
Iran
World Cup
Soccer
Football
