Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup

25-03-2025 | 14:17
Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup
Iran qualify for 2026 World Cup

Iran booked their place in the 2026 World Cup following a 2-2 home draw against Uzbekistan at Tehran's Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Inter Millan striker Mehdi Taremi scored twice in the second half as Iran reached the World Cup finals for a fourth time.


AFP
 

