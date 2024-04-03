Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

2024-04-03 | 14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 30,000 users in India, over 67,000 in the United Kingdom and 95,000 in Brazil reported problems with the platform.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters
 

Meta

WhatsApp

Down

Users

Downdetector

Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia
