Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
2024-04-03 | 14:41
Meta's WhatsApp down for thousands
Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
There were more than 17,000 incidents of users reporting issues with the messaging platform, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Meanwhile, more than 30,000 users in India, over 67,000 in the United Kingdom and 95,000 in Brazil reported problems with the platform.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
0
2024-03-05
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
2024-03-05
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
0
2024-04-01
Ukraine downed two of three Russian drones overnight
2024-04-01
Ukraine downed two of three Russian drones overnight
0
2024-03-30
US to impose new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown
2024-03-30
US to impose new visa curbs on Hong Kong officials over rights crackdown
0
2024-03-29
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
2024-03-29
Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people
0
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
0
2024-03-31
India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia
2024-03-31
India says it is rescuing citizens pushed into cyber fraud schemes in Cambodia
0
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
2024-03-31
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
0
2024-03-29
Elon Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be public next week
2024-03-29
Elon Musk's Grok-1.5 AI chatbot to be public next week
0
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
07:26
Lebanese Army investigation: UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon injured in mine explosion
0
2024-02-19
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
2024-02-19
Breaking: Two strikes hit Ghaziyeh: Reuters witnesses
0
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
0
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
2023-08-11
Lebanese Film Committee finds no grounds to ban "Barbie" film
0
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
05:15
Israeli army blames Hezbollah for injuring UN observers in Lebanon
2
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
08:17
Miss Universe Organization denies reports of Saudi Arabian contestant participation
3
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
10:29
Jerusalem Day: Iran’s Axis without Syria?
4
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
10:54
Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas' sticking to ceasefire conditions, including Israeli withdrawal
5
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
11:15
Qatari PM says dispute in Gaza ceasefire negotiations is over return of displaced people
6
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
09:29
'Resistance Axis' leaders address Gaza crisis: Highlights from key speeches
7
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
06:00
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
8
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
12:33
Hezbollah's Nasrallah affirms: Israel disregards international laws
