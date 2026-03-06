Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN

06-03-2026 | 05:16
Middle East crisis declared 'major humanitarian emergency': UN

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it had declared the crisis in the Middle East a major humanitarian emergency, stressing the need for an immediate response.

"UNHCR has declared the escalating crisis in the Middle East as a major humanitarian emergency requiring an immediate response across the region," Ayaki Ito, the agency's emergency chief and its cross-regional refugee coordinator, told reporters in Geneva.

AFP

LBCI Next
'Plenty of oil' in market despite Mideast turmoil: IEA chief
Blasts heard over Tel Aviv after missiles from Iran detected: AFP journalists
LBCI Previous

