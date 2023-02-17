Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

Variety
2023-02-17 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

The Lebanese inventors' delegation from the National Association for Science & Research crowned its participation in the International Invention Fair in the Middle East by winning several medals.

During the exhibition, which the Kuwait Science Club organized, "The COBOT" project for students Jad Jaber, Omar Akkawi, Asaad Al-Rajab, Adam Al-Farkh, and Ahmed Al-Masri; "The Witness projects: Smart Contract Witness" project by Ali Awdeh; and the "تكنولوجيا براكت" project by Mohammed Baker Obaid, won a gold medal each.   

Additionally, the "Automatic System for Symptom Awareness and Response Aid" (ASSARA) project for Yara Itani, Lea Kassab, and Mr. Talal Dandashli won the first silver medal.  

While Dr. Mohamed Jamal Shorbagy won the second and third silver medals for the "We Made Life Smile" ("جعلنا الحياة تبتسم") and "A Scale of Hyperactivity and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder with Correction of Speech Stuttering" ("مقياس فرط الحركة وقلة الانتباه مع تصحيح  تعثر النطق") projects.  

Other projects shined as well, as the Anti-Spy Digital Keypad System-ASDK project by Khalil and Talal Dandashli won the first bronze medal. At the same time, the "Autism Degree Scale" ("مقياس درجة التوحد) project by Dr. Mohamed Jamal Shorbagy won the second bronze medal.  

The Lebanese pavilion was visited by a delegation from the Lebanese Embassy, which included Chargé d'Affaires Ahmed Arafa, who participated in the ceremony announcing the results, and the Economic Attaché, Dr. Shadi Abu Daher, in addition to representatives of investment sectors from Kuwait and the Gulf countries, and members of the Lebanese community.     

The delegation also participated in the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanese

Inventors

Lebanon

Kuwait

International Invention Fair

Middle East

LBCI Next
Can ‘we the people’ keep AI in check?
Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

London’s most prominent Lebanese and Middle Eastern bookshop is closing its door permanently in December

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:19

Binance-backed web3 gaming startup Unagi gets funding to expand fantasy sports platform

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’

LBCI
Variety
08:06

Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4

LBCI
Variety
07:58

Can ‘we the people’ keep AI in check?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:12

Instagram launches a new broadcast chat feature called ‘Channels’

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Sources expect banking strike to end on Monday

LBCI
Sports
06:10

Saudi Arabia enters race for Manchester United

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-25

Al Bustan Festival unveils program under "Harmonies of Peace"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app