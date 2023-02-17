News
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals
Variety
2023-02-17 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals
The Lebanese inventors' delegation from the National Association for Science & Research crowned its participation in the International Invention Fair in the Middle East by winning several medals.
During the exhibition, which the Kuwait Science Club organized, "The COBOT" project for students Jad Jaber, Omar Akkawi, Asaad Al-Rajab, Adam Al-Farkh, and Ahmed Al-Masri; "The Witness projects: Smart Contract Witness" project by Ali Awdeh; and the "تكنولوجيا براكت" project by Mohammed Baker Obaid, won a gold medal each.
Additionally, the "Automatic System for Symptom Awareness and Response Aid" (ASSARA) project for Yara Itani, Lea Kassab, and Mr. Talal Dandashli won the first silver medal.
While Dr. Mohamed Jamal Shorbagy won the second and third silver medals for the "We Made Life Smile" ("جعلنا الحياة تبتسم") and "A Scale of Hyperactivity and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder with Correction of Speech Stuttering" ("مقياس فرط الحركة وقلة الانتباه مع تصحيح تعثر النطق") projects.
Other projects shined as well, as the Anti-Spy Digital Keypad System-ASDK project by Khalil and Talal Dandashli won the first bronze medal. At the same time, the "Autism Degree Scale" ("مقياس درجة التوحد) project by Dr. Mohamed Jamal Shorbagy won the second bronze medal.
The Lebanese pavilion was visited by a delegation from the Lebanese Embassy, which included Chargé d'Affaires Ahmed Arafa, who participated in the ceremony announcing the results, and the Economic Attaché, Dr. Shadi Abu Daher, in addition to representatives of investment sectors from Kuwait and the Gulf countries, and members of the Lebanese community.
The delegation also participated in the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry meeting.
Variety
Lebanese
Inventors
Lebanon
Kuwait
International Invention Fair
Middle East
