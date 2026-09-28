‘What state are you talking about?’ Gemayel hits back at Qassem

Kataeb Party leader Samy Gemayel said Lebanese people are once again feeling that the Lebanese state has returned to taking responsibility for them after 35 years, describing this as a new development and saying the party supports President Joseph Aoun and the government amid difficult circumstances.



Speaking at Baabda Palace after meeting with Aoun, Gemayel said the president has “a tremendous capacity to endure,” adding that he had shared his views on the current situation with Aoun and was confident that the president “knows what he is doing.”



Responding to Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem, Gemayel said: “What state are you talking about? We regained the state yesterday.”



He added that those now criticizing the state had been the ones in control of it for 35 years.



“We want Israel to withdraw, and the Lebanese people and the state should decide whether they want confrontation or not. Sheikh Naim Qassem is not the one who decides that,” he added.