Khamenei says ‘enemy’ forces will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea

Middle East News
28-09-2026 | 06:59
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Khamenei says ‘enemy’ forces will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea
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Khamenei says ‘enemy’ forces will soon be driven out of Arabian Sea

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Monday that Iranian forces had pushed "enemy" forces from waters off southern Iran into the Arabian Sea and threatened to drive them out of the Arabian Sea as well, according to a statement carried on his Telegram channel.

Reuters

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