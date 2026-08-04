Spain says 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta, 70,000 returned

World News
04-08-2026 | 08:12
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Spain says 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta, 70,000 returned
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Spain says 72,000 migrants entered Ceuta, 70,000 returned

Spain has returned to Morocco 70,000 of 72,000 migrants who entered its north African territory of Ceuta last week, the interior minister said on Tuesday.

"We have reasonably established that 72,000 people irregularly entered Spain and 70,000 have already left," Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a press conference in Madrid after a video call with EU counterparts, updating an earlier figure of 50,000 arrivals.

AFP

World News

72,000

migrants

entered

Ceuta,

70,000

returned

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