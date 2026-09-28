Rubio-Salam meeting highly positive, discuss roadmap for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
28-09-2026 | 11:38
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Rubio-Salam meeting highly positive, discuss roadmap for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
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Rubio-Salam meeting highly positive, discuss roadmap for Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Sources to LBCI

The meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was highly positive and reflected clear U.S. interest in Lebanon and in helping the country overcome its crisis, sources told LBCI.

According to the sources, the two officials discussed a roadmap outlining a mechanism for Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon, alongside the extension of the Lebanese state's full control over its territory and a mechanism to verify implementation.

Lebanon News

meeting

highly

positive,

discuss

roadmap

Israeli

withdrawal

Lebanon:

Sources

LBCI Next
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon as Salam calls for clear timeline on Israeli withdrawal and state control over weapons
Lebanese delegation begins Washington talks as PM Salam meets Rubio
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