Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes

Variety
2023-02-28 | 07:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tesla&#39;s China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Tesla's China sales slow as price-cut boost wanes

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) electric vehicle (EV) sales in China rose last week but were still running short of the pace seen in the fourth quarter, indicating the bump from discounted prices in its biggest overseas market is waning.

The US automaker nearly doubled weekly retail sales in the week of Feb. 20 to 10,703 vehicles versus a week prior, showed data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) on Tuesday, which tracks weekly retail sales based on car insurance registrations.
 
The tally was the highest after that of the week of Jan. 9 when Tesla sold 12,654 Model 3 and Model Y cars after lowering prices by as much as 14 percent on Jan. 6.

However, year-to-date average daily sales was 1,016 cars, whereas in October and November the figure was 1,317, indicating that price cuts may not be enough to accelerate sales in the first quarter compared with the fourth.

Tesla didn't immediately response to a request for comment on Tuesday.
 
Sales are slowing in part due to an ageing product line, said Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight. Consumers are also delaying purchases while waiting to see if other EV makers cut prices, Zhang said.

The US automaker has lagged competitors in China in introducing new models, improving navigation systems and adding luxury interior touches or white-glove customer service to meet a developing range of consumer tastes, analysts and fans said.
 
Chief Executive Elon Musk will announce the third part of Tesla's "Master Plan" on its March 1 Investor Day, when the firm has to convince investors that even though rivals are catching up, Tesla can widen its lead with another leap forward.

While competition intensifies, Tesla aims to grow exports and expand into new markets to digest output from its factory in Shanghai. It has started delivering cars to Thailand and set up its first Supercharger station in the Southeast Asian country earlier in February.

Tesla had planned to keep Shanghai's average weekly output at 20,000 vehicles in February and March, while its plant in German capital Berlin increased Model Y production to a third of that in Shanghai.

Tesla's performance is in line with China's overall EV sector, which has suffered from the end of a more than decade-long government subsidy. Its share of the country's fragmented new energy vehicle market including both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars slightly declined to 9 percent from 10 percent a year earlier, according to CMBI data.

Meanwhile, the market share of BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ), surged to 37 percent from 27 percent, CMBI data showed. Smaller EV players such as Leap Motor and Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's (601633.SS) Ora are among those whose market share shrank.
 

Variety

Tesla

China

Sales

Slow

Price

Cut

Boost

Wanes

Vehicles

Electric

EV

Carmaker

LBCI Next
Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize
Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:08

Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-14

Ford to cut one in nine jobs in Europe in electric revamp

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:09

Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Meta says it is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

LBCI
Variety
06:45

White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-06

Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-12

Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app