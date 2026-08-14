LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary

Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Ahmad Rami Al-Hajj, questioned former Syrian army Brig. Gen. Adel Issa after he was detained in Lebanon on allegations of committing military crimes while serving in the former Syrian army, LBCI reported.



According to LBCI sources, Issa, who is Alawite, was detained by the Syrian Embassy in Lebanon before being referred to the Lebanese judiciary.



Following his questioning, Al-Hajj decided to hand Issa over to the Syrian judiciary under the judicial cooperation agreement between Lebanon and Syria.



The agreement requires both countries to extradite and surrender wanted individuals who are citizens of either country, according to the information.