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Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14-08-2026 | 12:01
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Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
Israel’s military carried out a drone strike on the Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Walla news website reported Friday, citing a military source.
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