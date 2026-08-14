Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
14-08-2026 | 12:01
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Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon
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Walla: Israeli military strikes Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon

Israel’s military carried out a drone strike on the Ali al-Taher heights in southern Lebanon, the Israeli Walla news website reported Friday, citing a military source.

Lebanon News

Israel

Drone

Strike

Ali al-Taher

Lebanon

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