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Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza: Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-08-2026 | 08:20
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Jared Kushner may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may visit Israel next week for talks on Gaza, a source familiar with the matter said.
The plans were reported earlier by Axios, which also said that Kushner was planning to meet mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey as well next week in Cairo.
"We agree with the Israelis on the goal of disarming Hamas but they have expressed concerns which are valid and we have been working through them," the source told Reuters, asking not to be identified.
The goal of a Kushner visit to Israel will be to "find a pathway to move forward with implementation of the 20 point plan" that Trump put forward for Gaza in late 2025, the source added.
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Israel Gaza War Updates
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