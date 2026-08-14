Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Saturday because of ash from Mount Etna's ongoing volcanic activity, which has forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled or rerouted over the past week.



All arrivals at ⁠the island hub, Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will be suspended through 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on August 15, airport operator SAC said in a statement late on Thursday.







Reuters