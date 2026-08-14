News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
World News
14-08-2026 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Etna eruption extends closure of Sicily's Catania airport until Saturday
Flights at Catania airport in Sicily will remain suspended until early Saturday because of ash from Mount Etna's ongoing volcanic activity, which has forced hundreds of flights to be cancelled or rerouted over the past week.
All arrivals at the island hub, Italy's fifth-busiest airport by passenger traffic, will be suspended through 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on August 15, airport operator SAC said in a statement late on Thursday.
Reuters
World News
eruption
extends
closure
Sicily's
Catania
airport
until
Saturday
Next
US could not verify Israeli warnings of Iran plots against Trump
Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi refinery: Affiliated media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran drone attack forces closure of Kuwait airport
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran drone attack forces closure of Kuwait airport
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-29
Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria
Lebanon News
2026-06-29
Lebanon's General Security extends additional facilitation measures for Syrians and Palestinian refugees from Syria
0
Middle East News
2026-08-04
Yemen's Houthis say attacked southern Saudi airport
Middle East News
2026-08-04
Yemen's Houthis say attacked southern Saudi airport
0
Middle East News
2026-07-24
Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP
Middle East News
2026-07-24
Explosions, smoke near Iraq's Erbil airport: AFP
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:23
US could not verify Israeli warnings of Iran plots against Trump
World News
04:23
US could not verify Israeli warnings of Iran plots against Trump
0
World News
12:02
Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi refinery: Affiliated media
World News
12:02
Houthis claim drone strike on Saudi refinery: Affiliated media
0
World News
11:16
US-indicted Raul Castro reappears after months out of public view
World News
11:16
US-indicted Raul Castro reappears after months out of public view
0
World News
11:04
Mali grants presidential pardon to jailed French official: Govt
World News
11:04
Mali grants presidential pardon to jailed French official: Govt
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Khamenei says Iran dealt enemies 'dizzying blow' in war
Middle East News
2026-03-20
Khamenei says Iran dealt enemies 'dizzying blow' in war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
0
World News
2026-01-21
Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters
World News
2026-01-21
Turkey's foreign minister to represent Erdogan on 'Board of Peace': Reuters
0
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Iran FM urges Lebanon president to save country from 'real foe'
Middle East News
2026-06-06
Iran FM urges Lebanon president to save country from 'real foe'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah's disarmament: Reuters
Lebanon News
08:52
Lebanon has not agreed to shortlist of countries that could verify Hezbollah's disarmament: Reuters
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ali al-Taher hills: Between military confrontation and surrender scenario
3
Lebanon News
08:21
Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say
Lebanon News
08:21
Dispute between Lebanon’s prime minister and defense minister under discussion, sources say
4
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
A new force for Lebanon's south? The debate over who will monitor the next phase after UNIFIL
6
World News
10:32
Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome
World News
10:32
Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome
7
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting
Lebanon News
05:53
Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting
8
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
Lebanon News
08:40
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More