Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
14-08-2026 | 06:23
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Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon
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Human Rights Watch urges UN to maintain peacekeeping force in South Lebanon

Human Rights Watch has called on the United Nations to maintain an international peacekeeping presence in South Lebanon after the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires on December 31.

The organization warned that the withdrawal of around 7,500 peacekeepers without a strong replacement force could create a security vacuum and expose civilians to further violations.

Lebanon News

Human Rights Watch

UNIFIL

Peacekeeping

South Lebanon

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