Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"

Variety
2023-03-04 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be &quot;Capital of Winter Arab Tourism&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"

On Friday, Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar announced that he is in the process of selecting the Kfardebian area to be the "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism" during a tour to ski centers in Faqra and Mzaar as part of the Ministry's winter tourism campaign.

During this visit, the Tourism Minister expressed that he will be nominating the area, including Faqra, Oyoun Al-Siman, and Faraya, in cooperation with the Arab Tourism Organization and in conjunction with the first edition of the Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference, which is scheduled to be held next spring in Lebanon.     

Nassar revealed that Lebanon has a secret that could not be disclosed, known, or explained, "the secret of this magic that makes you feel hope despite the pain, and joy despite the sadness over the situation."    

He concluded by urging political parties to speed up the election of a president to avoid further tension, as tourism relies on politics, explaining that when the political situation is stable, "we witness the best tourist seasons, and last summer is a witness to that […] We seek with all our determination and strength to put Lebanon on the Arab and global tourism map, and this needs security, stability, and tranquility for tourists and expatriates."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Tourism

Kfardebian

Winter

Campaign

Capital

Arab

Ski

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-28

Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Lebanon's tourism is under threat: Ramy

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

Vintage photos show winter days in old Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-13

Lebanon turns into a winter wonderland after recent storm

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:28

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

LBCI
Variety
11:23

Japan’s Geniee acquires AdPushup-operator Zelto for $70 million

LBCI
Variety
11:11

Guns N' Roses and Arctic Monkeys to headline Glastonbury along with Elton John

LBCI
Variety
11:08

Ford looking at ways to boost gas-powered F-150 production

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-26

US Citizen released after two years of "Unlawful Detention" in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Variety
05:05

Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app