Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Variety
2023-03-04 | 05:05
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
On Friday, Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar announced that he is in the process of selecting the Kfardebian area to be the "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism" during a tour to ski centers in Faqra and Mzaar as part of the Ministry's winter tourism campaign.
During this visit, the Tourism Minister expressed that he will be nominating the area, including Faqra, Oyoun Al-Siman, and Faraya, in cooperation with the Arab Tourism Organization and in conjunction with the first edition of the Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference, which is scheduled to be held next spring in Lebanon.
Nassar revealed that Lebanon has a secret that could not be disclosed, known, or explained, "the secret of this magic that makes you feel hope despite the pain, and joy despite the sadness over the situation."
He concluded by urging political parties to speed up the election of a president to avoid further tension, as tourism relies on politics, explaining that when the political situation is stable, "we witness the best tourist seasons, and last summer is a witness to that […] We seek with all our determination and strength to put Lebanon on the Arab and global tourism map, and this needs security, stability, and tranquility for tourists and expatriates."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Tourism
Kfardebian
Winter
Campaign
Capital
Arab
Ski
