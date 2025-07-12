US Justice fires nine more employees from Jack Smith's team, sources say

12-07-2025 | 00:24
US Justice fires nine more employees from Jack Smith&#39;s team, sources say
US Justice fires nine more employees from Jack Smith's team, sources say

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday fired at least nine more Justice Department employees who worked for Special Counsel Jack Smith to investigate President Donald Trump's retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to five people familiar with the matter.

At least two of the people fired were prosecutors who most recently worked in other U.S. Attorney's offices in Florida and North Carolina, three of the sources told Reuters.

The other seven people served as support staff to Smith's team, according to two other sources.

Reuters

