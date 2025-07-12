Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks

Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha revealed that talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza are stalling over the issue of Israeli troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.



The sources told Reuters that indirect talks over a U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire are expected to continue despite the latest obstacle to reaching an agreement.



A Palestinian source said the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) rejected the withdrawal maps proposed by Israel, as they would leave about 40% of the territory under Israeli control—including the entire southern area of Rafah and other regions in northern and eastern Gaza.



Two Israeli sources stated that Hamas wants Israel to withdraw to the lines it held during the previous ceasefire before it resumed its offensive in March.



The Palestinian source also noted that issues related to humanitarian aid and guarantees to end the war remain a challenge, but suggested the crisis could be resolved with further U.S. intervention.



