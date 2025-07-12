Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-07-2025 | 07:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sources to Reuters: Dispute over Israeli troop withdrawal hinders Gaza truce talks

Palestinian and Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations in Doha revealed that talks aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza are stalling over the issue of Israeli troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

The sources told Reuters that indirect talks over a U.S.-proposed 60-day ceasefire are expected to continue despite the latest obstacle to reaching an agreement.

A Palestinian source said the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) rejected the withdrawal maps proposed by Israel, as they would leave about 40% of the territory under Israeli control—including the entire southern area of Rafah and other regions in northern and eastern Gaza.

Two Israeli sources stated that Hamas wants Israel to withdraw to the lines it held during the previous ceasefire before it resumed its offensive in March.

The Palestinian source also noted that issues related to humanitarian aid and guarantees to end the war remain a challenge, but suggested the crisis could be resolved with further U.S. intervention.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Troops

Withdrawal

Gaza

Truce

LBCI Next
Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks
Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-25

Trump set to offer Saudi Arabia arms deal worth over $100 billion: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-29

Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo near 'significant breakthrough,' security sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

No breakthrough in Gaza talks, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-10

Israeli strike hits near Gaza medical center as truce talks continue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:00

Israeli political official accuses Hamas of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:16

Israeli officials requested UN remains main aid provider in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-11

Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27

Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP

LBCI
World News
00:30

US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More