Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP

A Syrian and an Israeli official are expected to meet in Baku later Saturday on the sidelines of President Ahmed al-Sharaa's visit to Azerbaijan, a diplomatic source in Damascus with knowledge of the issue said.



"There will be a meeting between a Syrian official and an Israeli official on the sidelines of the visit being conducted by Sharaa in Baku," said the source, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.



The source stressed that Sharaa himself would not attend the meeting, which would focus on "the recent Israeli military presence in Syria" since the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad in December.



AFP

