Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'

World News
12-07-2025 | 08:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM says &#39;ready to build confidence through diplomacy&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran was "ready" for diplomacy on its nuclear program, weeks after Israel and the United States struck its facilities despite negotiations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran remains ready to build this confidence through diplomacy, but before that, our counterparts must convince us that they want diplomacy and not that diplomacy is a cover for other goals and objectives they have," Araghchi told diplomats in the Iranian capital.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Middle East

Politics

LBCI Next
Iran says any nuclear deal must respect 'right' to enrich uranium
Ukraine claims Russia launched 623 drones and missiles overnight
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-20

Iran FM says ready to 'consider' diplomacy 'once the aggression is stopped'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Iran says US decided to 'blow up' diplomacy with strikes

LBCI
World News
2025-05-14

Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-02

Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
World News
12:29

Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks

LBCI
World News
10:11

Iran says any nuclear deal must respect 'right' to enrich uranium

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-11

Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-04

Ministry of Education: Rescheduling of written and oral colloquium exams for certain specializations ​

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

Clash erupts between south Lebanon residents and UNIFIL forces—Video

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Tom Barrack says US mediating undisclosed Lebanon-Israel talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

LBCI
Middle East News
09:31

Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP

LBCI
World News
00:30

US aware of reported death of American after beating by Israeli settlers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More