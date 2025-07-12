Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that Tehran was "ready" for diplomacy on its nuclear program, weeks after Israel and the United States struck its facilities despite negotiations.



"The Islamic Republic of Iran remains ready to build this confidence through diplomacy, but before that, our counterparts must convince us that they want diplomacy and not that diplomacy is a cover for other goals and objectives they have," Araghchi told diplomats in the Iranian capital.



AFP