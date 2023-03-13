News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SVB Financial is looking for a buyer for SVB Securities and its SVB Capital VC division
Variety
2023-03-13 | 11:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
SVB Financial is looking for a buyer for SVB Securities and its SVB Capital VC division
Frenetic buyer interest in SVB Bank may have cooled a little this morning after the US government announced a backstop, with existing deposits covered while SVB Bank remains under the control of the FDIC. But in the meantime, there are further SVB-connected assets with their future up in the air.
SVB Financial, the holding company parent of the failed SVB Bank, said today that it was formally seeking strategic alternatives for SVB Capital and SVB Securities, two subsidiaries not directly connected to the collapsed bank.
SVB Financial says that a restructuring committee with five independent directors will looking at next steps for other assets alongside SVB Capital and SVB Securities.
The news comes hours after another subsidiary, SVB UK, was sold to HSBC for the nominal fee of £1 overnight to keep the bank from going into a government-mandated insolvency proceedings this morning. HSBC — perhaps clearly aware that customers will be trying to flee the bank, or simply wanting to reassure customers about the state of their funds there, has already made a statement to the market saying that it’s all business as usual.
Even before today’s announcement, it was clear that a lot of the confusion swirling around the sudden collapse of the banking division of SVB was having an impact on the Securities and Capital operations. Both pushed out messaging on Friday to let the public know that they were not impacted by the news. As with the UK operation, there were no outstanding questions over the financial status of either of these subsidiaries prior to the run on the SVB Bank, the parent company said today.
The Securities division focuses on healthcare and technology companies and provides services like M&A advisory, raising money from the capital markets, businesses handle M&A activity, arranging leveraged finance and equity research. It only became a part of SVB Financial in 2019, when the holding company acquired boutique investment bank Leerink Partners and rebranded the group. It expanded it in 2022 with the acquisition of MoffettNathanson.
Throughout that time, SVB Financial said, it has operated “largely autonomously as a standalone subsidiary” with a “solid financial position, with a healthy balance sheet, significant excess net regulatory capital, and no outstanding debt.”
The Capital division had been SVB Financial’s VC and private credit arm, investing in a pretty wide array of the kinds of businesses that also tended to bank with SVB. The companies SVB backed included the likes of Chipper out of Africa — where it led a $100 million equity round in 2021 that for a time catapulted the startup into being the most valuable venture-backed operation on the continent. SVB was also involved in a wider effort working on investing in developing markets, and also was a partner, along with the IFC, in a fund backing startups in those markets. It’s not clear if those operations came out of the Capital business, or another division.
“The platform will continue to operate and deliver high-quality services to clients through its existing management team, which has a proven track record of success. SVB Capital funds are separate legal entities, distinct from Silicon Valley Bank,” SVB Financial said in a statement. “Its investor commitments and portfolio investments are owned by the SVB Capital funds and are not subject to the resolution process underway for Silicon Valley Bank. SVB Capital maintains underwriting and investment committee processes that are separate from Silicon Valley Bank.”
It is unclear how much investment the Capital division had under management.
There was no timing attached to today’s announcement, but if the UK sale is an indication, the holding company may be looking for a resolution ASAP.
TechCrunch
Variety
SVB
Silicon Valley Bank
Crash
Financial
Looking
Buyer
Securities
Capital
Venture
Division
Next
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Silicon Valley Bank Financial in talks to sell itself
Variety
2023-03-10
Silicon Valley Bank Financial in talks to sell itself
0
Middle East
2023-01-26
Start-up, venture capital fund to move funds out of Israel over judicial plan
Middle East
2023-01-26
Start-up, venture capital fund to move funds out of Israel over judicial plan
0
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
0
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
0
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
0
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years
Variety
2022-12-30
Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Variety
2023-01-25
For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully
Variety
2023-01-25
For the first time in Lebanon, separating Siamese twins ends successfully
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
3
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
4
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
7
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
8
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store