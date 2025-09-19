Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Amid rising attacks against Lebanon and escalating tensions along the eastern border with Jordan, following the deaths of two Israeli soldiers there, and amid efforts to reach a near-term security agreement with Syria, Israel has kept these fronts on high alert.



The army has ordered thousands of new reservists to report to their bases and canceled upcoming holiday leave starting next week.



After the reservists are assembled, the army plans to deploy heavy reinforcements to hot spots, including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Gaza.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the occasion of the Jewish New Year to describe what he called major achievements in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and even Iran, portraying them as significant successes for him and his government.



Amid the extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the army’s claims about Hezbollah weapons caches and infrastructure, Defense Minister Israel Katz highlighted the importance of a buffer zone, which he described as the most critical factor for Israeli security and the safety of its citizens.



However, Katz’s statements and the intensified strikes in the south are far from coincidental.



Israel, seeking to solidify its hold on Lebanese territory and redraw the security map along the border, preempted these moves with the escalation ahead of the upcoming ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting in Naqoura on Sunday.



U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus is expected to participate in the meeting to discuss recent developments in Lebanon, including progress on exclusive weapons authority.



Tel Aviv’s objective appears to be establishing facts on the ground through force on a front that has remained active since October 8, 2023.