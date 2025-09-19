Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

News Bulletin Reports
19-09-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Amid rising attacks against Lebanon and escalating tensions along the eastern border with Jordan, following the deaths of two Israeli soldiers there, and amid efforts to reach a near-term security agreement with Syria, Israel has kept these fronts on high alert. 

The army has ordered thousands of new reservists to report to their bases and canceled upcoming holiday leave starting next week.

After the reservists are assembled, the army plans to deploy heavy reinforcements to hot spots, including Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used the occasion of the Jewish New Year to describe what he called major achievements in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, and even Iran, portraying them as significant successes for him and his government.

Amid the extensive strikes in southern Lebanon and the army’s claims about Hezbollah weapons caches and infrastructure, Defense Minister Israel Katz highlighted the importance of a buffer zone, which he described as the most critical factor for Israeli security and the safety of its citizens.

However, Katz’s statements and the intensified strikes in the south are far from coincidental.

Israel, seeking to solidify its hold on Lebanese territory and redraw the security map along the border, preempted these moves with the escalation ahead of the upcoming ceasefire monitoring mechanism meeting in Naqoura on Sunday. 

U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus is expected to participate in the meeting to discuss recent developments in Lebanon, including progress on exclusive weapons authority.

Tel Aviv’s objective appears to be establishing facts on the ground through force on a front that has remained active since October 8, 2023.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

Syria

Jordan

Iran

Morgan Ortagus

Ceasefire

Israel Katz

Hezbollah

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts
From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-10

Lebanon’s finance minister calls for exclusive army control of weapons, stronger sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

Lebanese expatriates voice concern: What’s next for the 2026 elections?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-25

Post-ceasefire strategy on Iran top of agenda in Netanyahu-Trump talks — What’s next?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

Lebanon’s UN Envoy highlights need for UNIFIL, calls for respect of sovereignty and support for Lebanese Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s military retirees fight for pay restoration amid record pension payouts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

From dollars to gold: What US interest rate cuts mean for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

One year since pager explosions, survivors confront long-term impact in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-18

Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-02

MP Farid Boustany calls on MEA to cap ticket prices during peak travel season

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-20

Paraglider dies in fall off Jounieh coast, Civil Defense says

LBCI
World News
2025-06-02

Nationalist Karol Nawrocki wins Polish presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

UN Security Council votes to reimpose Iran nuclear sanctions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Hezbollah's chief urges Saudi Arabia to open ‘new page' with resistance, calls for Lebanon unity and timely elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

‘Lebanon is a treasure’: US ambassador calls for continued progress and disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:07

One dead, three wounded in Israeli attack on vehicle near Tebnine hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese army raids major drug warehouse in Shatila, arrests 55 – see photos

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel calls up thousands of reservists: What’s next for Lebanon’s border?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:27

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:54

Lebanese President, Army Chief review security and Israeli attacks on south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanon’s FM presses UN chief on Israel withdrawal, refugee crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More