Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Variety
2023-03-14 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Anthropic, a startup co-founded by ex-OpenAI employees, today launched something of a rival to the viral sensation ChatGPT.

Called Claude, Anthropic’s AI — a chatbot — can be instructed to perform a range of tasks, including searching across documents, summarizing, writing and coding, and answering questions about particular topics. In these ways, it’s similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But Anthropic makes the case that Claude is “much less likely to produce harmful outputs,” “easier to converse with” and “more steerable.”

“We think that Claude is the right tool for a wide variety of customers and use cases,” an Anthropic spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “We’ve been investing in our infrastructure for serving models for several months and are confident we can meet customer demand.”

Following a closed beta late last year, Anthropic has been quietly testing Claude with launch partners, including Robin AI, AssemblyAI, Notion, Quora and DuckDuckGo. Two versions are available as of this morning via an API, Claude and a faster, less costly derivative called Claude Instant.

In combination with ChatGPT, Claude powers DuckDuckGo’s recently launched DuckAssist tool, which directly answers straightforward search queries for users. Quora offers access to Claude through its experimental AI chat app, Poe. And on Notion, Claude is a part of the technical backend for Notion AI, an AI writing assistant integrated with the Notion workspace.

“We use Claude to evaluate particular parts of a contract, and to suggest new, alternative language that’s more friendly to our customers,” Robin CEO Richard Robinson said in an emailed statement. “We’ve found Claude is really good at understanding language — including in technical domains like legal language. It’s also very confident at drafting, summarising, translations and explaining complex concepts in simple terms.”

But does Claude avoid the pitfalls of ChatGPT and other AI chatbot systems like it? Modern chatbots are notoriously prone to toxic, biased and otherwise offensive language. (See: Bing Chat.) They tend to hallucinate, too, meaning they invent facts when asked about topics beyond their core knowledge areas.

Anthropic says that Claude — which, like ChatGPT, doesn’t have access to the internet and was trained on public webpages up to spring 2021 — was “trained to avoid sexist, racist and toxic outputs” as well as “to avoid helping a human engage in illegal or unethical activities.” That’s par for the course in the AI chatbot realm. But what sets Claude apart is a technique called “constitutional AI,” Anthropic asserts.

“Constitutional AI” aims to provide a “principle-based” approach to aligning AI systems with human intentions, letting AI similar to ChatGPT respond to questions using a simple set of principles as a guide. To build Claude, Anthropic started with a list of around 10 principles that, taken together, formed a sort of “constitution” (hence the name “constitutional AI”). The principles haven’t been made public. But Anthropic says they’re grounded in the concepts of beneficence (maximizing positive impact), nonmaleficence (avoiding giving harmful advice) and autonomy (respecting freedom of choice).

Anthropic then had an AI system — not Claude — use the principles for self-improvement, writing responses to a variety of prompts (e.g. “compose a poem in the style of John Keats”) and revising the responses in accordance with the constitution. The AI explored possible responses to thousands of prompts and curated those most consistent with the constitution, which Anthropic distilled into a single model. This model was used to train Claude.

Anthropic admits that Claude has its limitations, though — several of which came to light during the closed beta. Claude is reportedly worse at math and a poorer programmer than ChatGPT. And it hallucinates, inventing a name for a chemical that doesn’t exist, for example, and providing dubious instructions for producing weapons-grade uranium.

It’s also possible to get around Claude’s built-in safety features via clever prompting, as is the case with ChatGPT. One user in the beta was able to get Claude to describe how to make meth at home.

“The challenge is making models that both never hallucinate but are still useful — you can get into a tough situation where the model figures a good way to never lie is to never say anything at all, so there’s a tradeoff there that we’re working on,” the Anthropic spokesperson said. “We’ve also made progress on reducing hallucinations, but there is more to do.”

Anthropic’s other plans include letting developers customize Claude’s constitutional principles to their own needs. Customer acquisition is another focus, unsurprisingly — Anthropic sees its core users as “startups making bold technological bets” in addition to “larger, more established enterprises.”

“We’re not pursuing a broad direct to consumer approach at this time,” the Anthropic spokesperson continued. “We think this more narrow focus will help us deliver a superior, targeted product.”

No doubt, Anthropic is feeling some sort of pressure from investors to recoup the hundreds of millions of dollars that’ve been put toward its AI tech. The company has substantial outside backing, including a $580 million tranche from a group of investors including disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, Jim McClave, Nishad Singh, Jaan Tallinn and the Center for Emerging Risk Research.

Most recently, Google pledged $300 million in Anthropic for a 10 percent stake in the startup. Under the terms of the deal, which was first reported by the Financial Times, Anthropic agreed to make Google Cloud its “preferred cloud provider” with the companies “co-develop[ing] AI computing systems.”
 

Variety

Anthropic

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Chatbot

Rival

OpenAI

ChatGPT

LBCI Next
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Salesforce to add ChatGPT to Slack as part of OpenAI partnership

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Snap to roll out chatbot using OpenAI's tech

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Microsoft-backed OpenAI to let users customize ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:09

Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire

LBCI
Variety
12:08

YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers

LBCI
Variety
11:53

Nabla, a French digital health startup, launches Copilot, using GPT-3 to turn patient conversations into actionable items

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app