Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
News Bulletin Reports
20-10-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Forty days after Bulgarian authorities detained Igor Grechushkin, the owner of the ship Rhosus, under an Interpol warrant, Lebanon is still awaiting a decision on his extradition.
Lebanese authorities promptly filed a formal request for Grechushkin's return before the 40-day detention period expired.
However, in Bulgaria, the initial period passed without a ruling, prompting an extension.
Beirut submitted all required documents and sent Judge Mirna Kallas from the Public Prosecution Office to Bulgaria twice during that period to expedite the process and clarify that Grechushkin is not facing charges that could lead to a death sentence.
So, who is Igor Grechushkin?
Grechushkin's name emerged prominently in international transactions linked to his company, which purchased the Rhosus, and in the dealings that redirected the vessel to Lebanon before it was abandoned at Beirut Port.
In a murky financial operation, Grechushkin bought the ship through a company he had founded a year earlier and transferred part of the payment to an entity other than the original seller, raising questions about third-party involvement in the vessel's ownership.
During its voyage from Georgia to Mozambique, Grechushkin abruptly rerouted the ship to Beirut without informing Lebanese authorities that it was carrying ammonium nitrate.
Once the Rhosus was stranded in the port, he funded the repatriation of the ship's crew but made no effort to repair or reclaim the vessel, later dissolving his company from the commercial registry.
These inconsistencies placed Grechushkin at the center of the Beirut Port explosion investigation. Lebanon's Information Branch previously questioned him in Cyprus days after the blast, with Cypriot police present.
Judge Tarek Bitar, who leads the probe, remains determined to pursue further questioning. He has formally requested that Grechushkin be interrogated in Bulgaria through Lebanon's top prosecution office.
As authorities await a response, all eyes turn to November 4, when Bitar is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing related to a lawsuit filed against him by Lebanon's Public Prosecutor—one that has already led to a travel ban against the investigating judge.
