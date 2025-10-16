News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16-10-2025 | 14:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli warplanes struck 'Hezbollah infrastructure' and a site belonging to the "Green Without Borders" association in South Lebanon.
According to Adraee, the airstrikes targeted facilities in the Mazraat Sinai area, including a quarry allegedly used by Hezbollah to produce cement for rebuilding and restoring infrastructure destroyed during the “Iron Swords War,” particularly in “Operation Northern Arrows.”
He claimed the infrastructure enabled Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts under a civilian guise and confirmed that a “Green Without Borders” site was also hit, alleging that the organization had been used by Hezbollah to conceal reconstruction activities in southern Lebanon.
Adraee added that “Green Without Borders” had already been exposed in 2018 as a civilian cover for Hezbollah’s presence along the border area with Israel.
He described the existence of such infrastructure as a “blatant violation” of understandings between Israel and Lebanon, stressing that the Israeli army would continue operations to eliminate any threats to Israel.
Lebanon News
Israeli
Army
Hezbollah
Cement
Quarry
Green Without Borders
South Lebanon
Next
UNIFIL chief assures President Aoun that force reduction won’t affect coordination or army support
Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-03
Israeli army claims airstrike targets Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
Lebanon News
14:22
Sources to LBCI: 12,000 Lebanese expatriates registered to vote since October 2
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
14:05
Foreign Minister urges Lebanese expatriates to register for parliamentary elections before deadline
Lebanon News
14:05
Foreign Minister urges Lebanese expatriates to register for parliamentary elections before deadline
0
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:14
USCENTOM: Military leaders meet on disarmament efforts in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:35
IMF chief expresses hope for Lebanon agreement
Lebanon News
09:35
IMF chief expresses hope for Lebanon agreement
0
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanon's Health Ministry continues to test Tannourine water samples
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Lebanon News
11:06
Lebanese Army receives Spanish ship delivering food aid at Beirut Port
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
7
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More