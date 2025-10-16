Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli warplanes struck 'Hezbollah infrastructure' and a site belonging to the "Green Without Borders" association in South Lebanon.



According to Adraee, the airstrikes targeted facilities in the Mazraat Sinai area, including a quarry allegedly used by Hezbollah to produce cement for rebuilding and restoring infrastructure destroyed during the “Iron Swords War,” particularly in “Operation Northern Arrows.”



He claimed the infrastructure enabled Hezbollah’s reconstruction efforts under a civilian guise and confirmed that a “Green Without Borders” site was also hit, alleging that the organization had been used by Hezbollah to conceal reconstruction activities in southern Lebanon.



Adraee added that “Green Without Borders” had already been exposed in 2018 as a civilian cover for Hezbollah’s presence along the border area with Israel.



He described the existence of such infrastructure as a “blatant violation” of understandings between Israel and Lebanon, stressing that the Israeli army would continue operations to eliminate any threats to Israel.