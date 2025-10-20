News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
20-10-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a swift diplomatic effort, Washington succeeded in pressing Israel to reverse its decision to continue airstrikes on Gaza and to block humanitarian aid to the enclave, after Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire agreement.
Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Security Minister Israel Katz agreeing to the U.S. demand, Katz continued to issue threats to Hamas through messages relayed to the American monitoring mechanism overseeing the ceasefire.
At the same time, U.S. presidential envoy Steve Witkoff postponed his scheduled talks in Tel Aviv on Sunday, spending the day exerting pressure on Israeli officials to backtrack on their decisions. His efforts paved the way for his arrival on Monday in a calmer atmosphere, allowing discussions to begin on the second phase of the Trump plan.
Those talks, which also include Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. president, focus on the deployment of an international force in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, and the disarmament of Hamas.
Talks are set to continue on Tuesday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, as Netanyahu insists that Israel will not begin the second phase until Hamas hands over the remains of the last Israeli hostage, presents a binding mechanism for disarmament, and neutralizes the threat posed by its extensive tunnel network across Gaza.
Determined to avoid a repeat of Sunday's escalation and to accelerate progress on implementing the Trump plan, the United States plans to submit a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council to authorize and deploy an international force in Gaza. The move comes amid pressure from France, the United Kingdom, and several Arab states.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Diplomatic
Push
US
Israeli
Escalation
Gaza
Plan
Next
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-13
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
Threats of escalation: Israel pressures Hamas as US pushes to finalize Gaza ceasefire plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-09
Countdown to ceasefire: Israel to begin first phase of Trump's Gaza plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-30
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Israeli government spokesperson: Netanyahu met with Witkoff, Kushner on Monday
0
World News
08:47
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search
World News
08:47
Israel intel firm says contacted by Louvre to help in stolen jewel search
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
Lebanon News
2025-10-19
LBCI sources: Speaker Nabih Berri to visit President Joseph Aoun on Monday
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:01
Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon
4
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
7
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
World News
09:09
Louvre did not tap Israeli firm in theft probe: Management to AFP
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More