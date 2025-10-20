Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

News Bulletin Reports
20-10-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Talks have recently intensified in Lebanon about the possibility of negotiations with Israel. But opinions are deeply divided: some reject the idea entirely, others accept it only if a third party is involved, some insist the talks be limited to military officers without the participation of diplomats or politicians, and others agree on the condition that the two delegations not sit in the same room.

The key question, however, is whether Israel truly wants to sit down with the official Lebanese government — a government that so far has proven unable even to stop a Hezbollah gathering in Beirut’s Raoucheh area.

Lebanon’s authorities have also failed to set a timeline for implementing the disarmament clause in the ceasefire agreement that Hezbollah accepted nearly a year ago.

This reality raises another question: Will Israel negotiate directly with Hezbollah?

Nothing suggests that. Israel’s main demand remains clear — the elimination of Hezbollah, whose military capabilities have been severely weakened and whose fighters continue to be targeted daily. Nearly 300 of its members have been killed since the ceasefire agreement.

Israel continues to strike bulldozers and construction equipment, and its drones remain constantly present in Lebanon’s skies, 24/7.

So, what interest does Israel have in negotiating with Lebanese authorities? What could these authorities offer Israel that it cannot take itself?

As usual, Lebanese politicians keep the public occupied with terms like “negotiations,” “truce agreement,” or “peace deal,” even though they know Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s main goal: to eliminate the threat of Iran and its proxies from the region once and for all — even if that means maintaining the current situation for years or launching a major regional war in an attempt to reach a permanent peace with Iran first, and then with the rest of its allied states.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Peace

Truce

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan
Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-27

Dispute on humanitarian corridor: Stalemate in US-brokered Israel-Syria negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-26

Netanyahu calls for direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon towards peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-01

Israel split over Gaza: Withdraw or stay to contain Hamas?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release sparks debate over prisoner swaps and US withdrawal from Iraq—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-19

Quality reassurance: Tannourine resumes production after Health Ministry approval

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-06

Cabinet affirms elections on schedule, keeps army disarmament talks confidential, suspends Rissalat Association activities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

Israel strikes three areas across South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More