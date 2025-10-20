Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

20-10-2025 | 10:41
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza
Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs Sunday on Gaza

Israeli forces dropped 153 tonnes (337,307 pounds) of bombs on targets in Gaza in response to what it said was a ceasefire breach by the Palestinian group Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Monday.

"One of our hands holds a weapon, the other hand is stretched out for peace," Netanyahu told members of the Knesset. "You make peace with the strong, not the weak. Today, Israel is stronger than ever before."

Israel said Sunday that it had launched a wave of air strikes against targets in Gaza after two of its soldiers were killed in an attack by Hamas. The Palestinian group denied any knowledge of the attack.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Ceasefire

Hamas

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Trump: Gaza ceasefire remains in effect
Gaza ceasefire on the brink: Trump plan faces rising tensions
LBCI Previous

