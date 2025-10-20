News
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Middle East News
20-10-2025 | 07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rebuffed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic's nuclear sites had been destroyed by U.S. strikes in June.
In a statement on his official website, Khamenei told Trump to "keep dreaming" over the comments on the sites' destruction, and questioned the U.S. president's right "to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry."
AFP
