Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

20-10-2025 | 07:39
Khamenei tells Trump to 'keep dreaming' over claims of destroying Iran nuclear sites

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday rebuffed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the Islamic republic's nuclear sites  had been destroyed by U.S. strikes in June.

In a statement on his official website, Khamenei told Trump to "keep dreaming" over the comments on the sites' destruction, and questioned the U.S. president's right "to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry."

AFP

