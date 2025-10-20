Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



A grade-tampering scandal has been uncovered at the Lebanese University’s Faculty of Law and Political and Administrative Sciences, Branch 1, prompting swift disciplinary action and both administrative and security investigations.



The issue came to light after the Kuwaiti Embassy requested a list of grades for its students enrolled in the faculty. While preparing the list, the college director noticed irregularities, including two exam booklets for different students written in the same handwriting, as well as altered professor signatures and modified grades.



It appeared that new exam booklets with higher grades had replaced the originals, which contained lower scores.



The college director referred the matter to University President Bassam Badran, who quickly issued four decisions: dismissing the college director, the secretary, and five staff members from their duties and placing them at the university’s disposal pending the outcome of investigations.



A committee of four professors was also assigned to investigate suspected grade manipulation involving Kuwaiti students and submit its findings to the university administration.



In parallel, the Lebanese State Security, which usually handles corruption cases, opened its own investigation. It reportedly uncovered additional tampering involving two Lebanese students, where grades were raised during the review of exam booklets without official records, professor signatures or proper documentation in the university system.



The Lebanese University stressed that it would show no leniency in the case and that anyone found guilty will be held accountable. It also clarified that no certificates or transcripts had been issued based on the falsified grades, and that the investigation committee’s report is nearing completion to determine responsibility.