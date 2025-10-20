News
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
20-10-2025 | 08:14
Israeli army announces strikes on 'Hezbollah infrastructure' in South Lebanon
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli forces carried out strikes targeting "Hezbollah's infrastructure" in the Nabatieh area of South Lebanon.
According to Adraee, Hezbollah continues efforts to rebuild its military infrastructure across Lebanon, in what he called a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.
He added that the Israeli army "will continue to act to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel."
Lebanon News
Israeli
Army
Strikes
Hezbollah
Infrastructure
South Lebanon
