Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts

Variety
2023-03-16 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts

Among 300 speakers from around the world at the GISEC Global is 16 years old Lebanese Elia Tannous, who is breaking all the barriers with his brilliance, as he is the youngest cybersecurity analyst to participate in this year’s conference.   

Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC Global) is one of the leading gatherings for the cybersecurity community, where cybersecurity enterprises from 40 countries, CISOs from prominent corporations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, as well as regional and international innovators and experts, meet to lead cybersecurity transformations across nations.   

Elia Tannous, who has been in IT since eight years of age, has earned certifications from tech-leading companies, including Cisco, IBM, and Fortinet. Currently, he is a cybersecurity analyst in PROW IT and Revotips.   

In an interview with LBCI, Tannous said that his speeches revolved mainly around the importance of including the younger generation in cybersecurity.   

He added that even if Lebanon faces infrastructure problems, including a slow internet connection, “I considered this as a push for me to develop myself and my country.”   

He also urged Lebanon’s youth that everyone can make their goal come true despite all the challenges that their country is facing.
 

Breaking Headlines

Variety

Lebanon

GISEC Global

Lebanese

Prodigy

Young

Cybersecurity

Analyst

Success

Story

LBCI Next
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
Quora’s Poe is launching subscriptions to let you chat with GPT-4 powered bot
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Young Lebanese-Greek publishes poetry book inspired by "Zaatar"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:21

SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options

LBCI
Variety
10:16

Bing said to remove waitlist for its GPT-4 powered chat

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India

LBCI
World
09:20

TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Overnight protests rock Tehran, other Iranian cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Khoury to LBCI: Capital control law should have been implemented since beginning of crisis

LBCI
World
10:07

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
12:01

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Israeli security event: A suspected Hezbollah involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:38

Ogero following electricity sector's footsteps under current pricing: Corm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app