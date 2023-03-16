News
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East's youngest cybersecurity analysts
Variety
2023-03-16 | 06:13
Lebanese Elia Tannous among Middle East’s youngest cybersecurity analysts
Among 300 speakers from around the world at the GISEC Global is 16 years old Lebanese Elia Tannous, who is breaking all the barriers with his brilliance, as he is the youngest cybersecurity analyst to participate in this year’s conference.
Gulf Information Security Expo & Conference (GISEC Global) is one of the leading gatherings for the cybersecurity community, where cybersecurity enterprises from 40 countries, CISOs from prominent corporations across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, as well as regional and international innovators and experts, meet to lead cybersecurity transformations across nations.
Elia Tannous, who has been in IT since eight years of age, has earned certifications from tech-leading companies, including Cisco, IBM, and Fortinet. Currently, he is a cybersecurity analyst in PROW IT and Revotips.
In an interview with LBCI, Tannous said that his speeches revolved mainly around the importance of including the younger generation in cybersecurity.
He added that even if Lebanon faces infrastructure problems, including a slow internet connection, “I considered this as a push for me to develop myself and my country.”
He also urged Lebanon’s youth that everyone can make their goal come true despite all the challenges that their country is facing.
