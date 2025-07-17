Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'

Middle East News
17-07-2025 | 03:24
High views
0min
Syria's President says protecting Druze a 'priority'

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Thursday that protecting Druze citizens and their rights is "our priority", as Israel vowed to destroy Syrian government forces attacking Druze in southern Syria.

In his first televised statement after powerful Israeli air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, Sharaa addressed Druze citizens, saying, "We reject any attempt to drag you into the hands of an external party".

"We are not among those who fear the war. We have spent our lives facing challenges and defending our people, but we have put the interests of the Syrians before chaos and destruction," he said.

He added that the Syrian people are not afraid of war and are ready to fight if their dignity is threatened.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

President

Druze

Protection

Syria government forces quit Druze heartland province: Monitor, witnesses
Israel says operating responsibly and with restraint in Syria
