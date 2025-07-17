French court orders release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah

BFM TV reported that a French court on Thursday ordered the release of Lebanese national Georges Ibrahim Abdallah after nearly 40 years in prison for attacks on diplomats, one American and one Israeli, in France.



Abdallah, the former leader of the Lebanese Armed Revolutionary Factions, was sentenced to life in prison in 1987 for his role in the assassinations of U.S. military attaché Charles Ray and Israeli diplomat Yacov Barsimantov in Paris in 1982, as well as the attempted assassination of U.S. Consul General Robert Homme in Strasbourg in 1984.



Officials from the Court of Appeal have not yet issued any comment.



Reuters