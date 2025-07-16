From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

News Bulletin Reports
16-07-2025 | 12:45
High views
From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities
2min
From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel is treating the clashes in Sweida, Syria, as a gift handed to it on a silver platter.

Its primary goal remains preventing any armed group from approaching its border and establishing a buffer zone along the frontier with Syria. 

To achieve this, Israel is reportedly seeking to inflame tensions between the Druze community and Damascus’ General Security forces.

Images of Israeli Druze crossing into Syria under military protection to join the fighting, alongside intensified Israeli strikes on General Security fighters, highlight Tel Aviv’s intentions.

Within less than 24 hours, Israel began executing what appears to be a pre-prepared plan: it deployed reinforced troops along the border, ramped up airstrikes on regime positions in the conflict zones, and even targeted the Ministry of Defense in central Damascus—all under the pretext of protecting the Druze minority.

Security officials monitoring the situation on the ground say Israel was initially slow to confront regime forces, allowing them to reach Druze-populated areas near the border. 

However, they add that Israel still has the capacity to prevent any breach of its frontier.

Israel has effectively launched a campaign in Syria to prevent another October 7 scenario. The border is on high alert, with defense systems prepared to intercept any missiles or drones, and military supplies being increased. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Druze are protesting and calling for all borders to be opened so they can defend their community members inside Syria.

The situation in southern Syria is highly volatile, and the ongoing fighting there is expected to benefit Israel’s aim of establishing the buffer zone it seeks. Everything else, for Israel, is secondary.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Sweida

Damascus

Israel

Syria

Border

Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
