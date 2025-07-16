Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida

News Bulletin Reports
16-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida

Report by Mirna Daou, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Anger is mounting within Lebanon’s Druze community as videos continue to circulate of abuses against their relatives in the southern Syrian city of Sweida.

In recent days, protests have spread through Druze-majority areas in Lebanon. In some towns, prayers were held for individuals killed in the fighting. 

The Saoufar-Aley highway was partially blocked, and demonstrations swept across various mountain regions. 

Several municipalities imposed nighttime curfews on Syrian nationals amid fears of potential clashes. Footage also emerged showing attacks on Syrians in some areas.

A major gathering was held at the Sharif religious site in Charoun, a location of symbolic significance to the Druze community. The anger seen on the streets also reached the leadership. 

Sheikh Akl of the Druze sect appeared on LBCI, calling for urgent Arab and Islamic intervention to support the people of Sweida and holding the Syrian government responsible for failing to rein in what he called extremists operating behind the cover of the Syrian army.

Progressive Socialist Party leader Taymur Jumblatt also called on Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to convene a national conference. Jumblatt denounced Israel’s claim that its airstrikes on Syria’s Ministry of Defense in Damascus were aimed at protecting Druze civilians, warning that similar claims were used to justify past conflicts, including Lebanon’s civil war.

Democratic Party leader Talal Arslan accused the Syrian government of being directly involved in the unrest and joined calls for Arab intervention. 

Meanwhile, former minister Wiam Wahhab proposed the formation of a Druze defense force in solidarity with Sweida’s Druze population.

Religious authorities across sects also issued statements on the situation.

As calls for a ceasefire stall, tensions among Lebanon’s Druze remain high, with all eyes fixed on the unfolding developments in Sweida.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Tensions

Lebanon

Druze

Clashes

Sweida

Syria

LBCI Next
From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities
A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-14

More than 30 killed in sectarian clashes in Syria's Sweida, interior ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-23

Lebanese army inspects destroyed building in Hadath amid ongoing security follow-up

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From Sweida to Damascus: Israel leverages Syrian chaos to redraw border realities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

A 'Druze crisis': Syria-Israel security deal in jeopardy amid Sweida clashes and Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-15

Inside Lebanon's biggest drug lab: Lebanese Army tightens grip on Bekaa drug lords

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06

Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-16

MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure

LBCI
Middle East News
14:04

Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

MPs trade insults in chaotic session as Lebanon’s Speaker Berri steps in (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Foreign Ministry defends Rajji’s Brussels participation, denies meeting with Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Unexploded civil war shell found during rehabilitation work in Horsh Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Lebanon sees high economic hopes in regulated cannabis sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

For first time, Lebanon names Al-Qard Al-Hasan in official banking ban—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Lebanon’s parliament renews confidence in Salam government

LBCI
Middle East News
08:34

Presidential palace and Syrian army headquarters targeted in Damascus strikes: Israeli Channel 12

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More