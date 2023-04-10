News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
Variety
2023-04-10 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
Vietnam will probe TikTok's operations in the country from May, as "toxic" content on the short-video platform "poses a threat to the country's youth, culture and tradition", the Information Ministry said on Thursday.
Moderating content on the popular Chinese-owned application that carries bite-sized videos was "far more difficult" than on other platforms, ministry representative Le Quang Tu Do said at a news conference, without providing details.
"We will need tougher measures to combat that content, removal only is not enough," Do said. He did not elaborate on the measures.
The app, owned by ByteDance, has nearly 50 million users in Vietnam aged 18 and above, the government has said, citing data from research company DataReportal.
According to company data, TikTok removed 1.7 million videos in the fourth quarter of last year, which it said did not follow its community guidelines.
Asked if TikTok would be banned in the Southeast Asian country, Do said those who did not comply with local rules would not be welcome.
"TikTok, Facebook and YouTube are all cross-border social media with international standards. But when operating in Vietnam, the platform needs to abide by local regulations on both content and tax obligations," Do said in a statement earlier this week, adding that TikTok had recently allowed "toxic, offensive, false and superstitious" content on its platform.
TikTok is the only platform being probed because it is the only one with local offices, the ministry said.
The company said in February it was told by the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information that a government delegation would visit its Vietnam offices in the second quarter.
"This is an interdisciplinary inspection activity planned by the government and in line with Vietnam law for companies operating in Vietnam, not only TikTok," TikTok Vietnam said in an email.
In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, TikTok Vietnam also said it had updated its guidelines, expected to take effect from April 21, to be more transparent about its rules and how it enforces them.
Reuters
World
Variety
ByteDance
TikTok
Vietnam
Toxic
Content
Chinese
Owned
Application
Next
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:37
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
World
02:37
Vietnam to probe TikTok over "toxic" content
0
World
2023-04-06
Vietnam to conduct 'comprehensive inspection' of TikTok over harmful content
World
2023-04-06
Vietnam to conduct 'comprehensive inspection' of TikTok over harmful content
0
Variety
2023-03-24
Why does US see Chinese-owned TikTok as a security threat?
Variety
2023-03-24
Why does US see Chinese-owned TikTok as a security threat?
0
Variety
2023-03-23
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
Variety
2023-03-23
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:14
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
Variety
09:14
Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant
0
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
Variety
09:11
The Future of the China-US Chip War
0
Variety
08:57
Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification
Variety
08:57
Gradient Ventures backs Axle’s ‘Plaid for insurance’ approach to data verification
0
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Variety
08:47
Twitter is now resurfacing official Russian accounts in search results
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Over 10,000 additional Lebanese families to receive aid as ministry extends 'Aman'
0
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
Variety
2023-01-12
Lebanese driver Tani Hanna wins in Abu Dhabi
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Variety
2023-01-05
Hariri and Mikati among 5 richest Arab families of 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
3
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Press Highlights
04:02
In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
News Bulletin Reports
10:50
New hope for Yemen: Yemeni government meets Houthis for talks in Oman
5
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
01:35
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
6
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
Lebanon News
06:02
Environment Minister discusses initiative to collect compensation for 2006's Israeli bombing of fuel tanks
8
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Middle East
04:51
Israel says signs $400 mln deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store