PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

Lebanon News
12-08-2026 | 10:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon constitute a serious violation of international and humanitarian law.

He said Israeli attacks and incursions in Mansouri, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Kfar Tebnit and other southern villages, including the systematic destruction of homes, residential areas, infrastructure, government buildings and places of worship, amount to serious violations of international law.

Salam rejected Israel’s justification that the destruction targets military facilities, saying the nature of the sites being targeted contradicts that claim. He stressed that Lebanon’s sovereignty, the security of its people, and the right of southerners to return to their land and rebuild their villages are “not matters open to negotiation.”

Lebanon News

Salam:

Israel’s

actions

southern

Lebanon

violate

international

PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-31

Beaufort Castle emerges as focal point in Israel’s southern Lebanon campaign

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-07

Deputy PM Mitri hands President Aoun report documenting Israeli violations of international humanitarian law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-17

PM Salam in Paris for talks on UNIFIL and South Lebanon issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-30

Speaker Berri calls for urgent international efforts to end Israel’s war on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:45

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh appears at Justice Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-23

Middle East Airlines announces flight schedule for March 24–30, 2026

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:38

UNIFIL: Principles of Resolution 1701 remain cornerstone of efforts to preserve stability in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah air defense unit member in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Trapped underground: Israel seeks to trap Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM Salam clarifies dispute over defense minister’s role in amnesty debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:49

Aoun meets US General Joseph Clearfield to discuss implementation of Lebanon-Israel framework

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

US State Department: Lebanon makes progress on fiscal transparency but faces major gaps

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:19

US State Department says new round of Israeli-Lebanese talks in September in Rome

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

EU welcomes Lebanon's adoption of media law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More