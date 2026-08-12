PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon constitute a serious violation of international and humanitarian law.



He said Israeli attacks and incursions in Mansouri, Zawtar El Charqiyeh, Kfar Tebnit and other southern villages, including the systematic destruction of homes, residential areas, infrastructure, government buildings and places of worship, amount to serious violations of international law.



Salam rejected Israel’s justification that the destruction targets military facilities, saying the nature of the sites being targeted contradicts that claim. He stressed that Lebanon’s sovereignty, the security of its people, and the right of southerners to return to their land and rebuild their villages are “not matters open to negotiation.”