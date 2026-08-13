Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting

Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 05:53
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Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting
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Lebanon presidency denies media reports on Aoun-Trump meeting

The Lebanese presidency’s media office said on Thursday that reports circulating in some media outlets about the content of a recent meeting between President Joseph Aoun and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington are inaccurate.

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