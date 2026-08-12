PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received a phone call from Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between Syria and Lebanon in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples and supports their security and stability.



The call also addressed the latest regional and international developments and their repercussions on both countries, with both sides stressing the importance of continued coordination and cooperation in addressing issues of mutual concern.