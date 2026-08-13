Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa issued a statement apologizing to the families of army personnel killed in the line of duty, saying he felt he had failed them after being unable to adequately defend their rights and the army's position.



“I apologize to the families of the martyrs,” Menassa said, adding that the blood of their sons was “a trust on our shoulders” and that he had been unable to protect their rights or raise the army’s voice when it needed to be heard.



Menassa said the army had been prevented from speaking in Parliament, but stressed that the blood of its fallen soldiers continued to “speak” to his conscience.



He criticized what he described as efforts to undermine the army, saying the institution had carried the country's burdens and should be protected rather than silenced.



“The army is not a party to a dispute, nor a card to be used and discarded,” Menassa said, stressing that the army represented “the last remaining source of trust” for the country.



He also said the soldiers who were killed while performing their duties never questioned whom they belonged to, but instead asked how they could protect Lebanon.



Menassa apologized to the fallen soldiers and their families for failing to make their voices heard, but pledged that “silence will not be our fate” and that the disappointment of the previous day would not be the end of the story.