News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's defense minister apologizes to martyrs' families, vows to defend army's voice
Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's defense minister apologizes to martyrs' families, vows to defend army's voice
Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa issued a statement apologizing to the families of army personnel killed in the line of duty, saying he felt he had failed them after being unable to adequately defend their rights and the army's position.
“I apologize to the families of the martyrs,” Menassa said, adding that the blood of their sons was “a trust on our shoulders” and that he had been unable to protect their rights or raise the army’s voice when it needed to be heard.
Menassa said the army had been prevented from speaking in Parliament, but stressed that the blood of its fallen soldiers continued to “speak” to his conscience.
He criticized what he described as efforts to undermine the army, saying the institution had carried the country's burdens and should be protected rather than silenced.
“The army is not a party to a dispute, nor a card to be used and discarded,” Menassa said, stressing that the army represented “the last remaining source of trust” for the country.
He also said the soldiers who were killed while performing their duties never questioned whom they belonged to, but instead asked how they could protect Lebanon.
Menassa apologized to the fallen soldiers and their families for failing to make their voices heard, but pledged that “silence will not be our fate” and that the disappointment of the previous day would not be the end of the story.
Lebanon News
defense
minister
apologizes
martyrs'
families,
defend
army's
voice
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-13
US vows to end International Criminal Court's 'threat' to Americans
World News
2026-07-13
US vows to end International Criminal Court's 'threat' to Americans
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Israel vows to press military campaign in Lebanon despite Iran's warnings
Lebanon News
2026-06-08
Israel vows to press military campaign in Lebanon despite Iran's warnings
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
Israel defense minister says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
Israel defense minister says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-27
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-06-27
Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
0
Lebanon News
09:34
PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation
Lebanon News
09:34
PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-30
Kuwait’s Zain obtains license to operate mobile network in Syria: Reuters
Middle East News
2026-06-30
Kuwait’s Zain obtains license to operate mobile network in Syria: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Lebanon News
2026-01-08
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanon says one killed by Israeli army fire in Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2026-02-09
Lebanon says one killed by Israeli army fire in Aita al-Shaab
0
Middle East News
2026-01-08
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'
Middle East News
2026-01-08
UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
Lebanon News
07:41
Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law
2
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
Lebanon News
05:29
Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
09:10
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning
Lebanon News
09:10
Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning
6
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
Lebanon News
10:27
PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law
7
Lebanon News
09:34
PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation
Lebanon News
09:34
PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation
8
World News
14:43
Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness
World News
14:43
Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More