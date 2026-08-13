Lebanon's defense minister apologizes to martyrs' families, vows to defend army's voice

Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s defense minister apologizes to martyrs&#39; families, vows to defend army&#39;s voice
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's defense minister apologizes to martyrs' families, vows to defend army's voice

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Menassa issued a statement apologizing to the families of army personnel killed in the line of duty, saying he felt he had failed them after being unable to adequately defend their rights and the army's position.

“I apologize to the families of the martyrs,” Menassa said, adding that the blood of their sons was “a trust on our shoulders” and that he had been unable to protect their rights or raise the army’s voice when it needed to be heard.

Menassa said the army had been prevented from speaking in Parliament, but stressed that the blood of its fallen soldiers continued to “speak” to his conscience.

He criticized what he described as efforts to undermine the army, saying the institution had carried the country's burdens and should be protected rather than silenced.

“The army is not a party to a dispute, nor a card to be used and discarded,” Menassa said, stressing that the army represented “the last remaining source of trust” for the country.

He also said the soldiers who were killed while performing their duties never questioned whom they belonged to, but instead asked how they could protect Lebanon.

Menassa apologized to the fallen soldiers and their families for failing to make their voices heard, but pledged that “silence will not be our fate” and that the disappointment of the previous day would not be the end of the story.

Lebanon News

defense

minister

apologizes

martyrs'

families,

defend

army's

voice

Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-13

US vows to end International Criminal Court's 'threat' to Americans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-08

Israel vows to press military campaign in Lebanon despite Iran's warnings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-01

Israel defense minister says troops to stay 'indefinitely' in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-27

Israel defense minister says forces told to prepare for 'extended stay' in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-30

Kuwait’s Zain obtains license to operate mobile network in Syria: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-08

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Lebanon says one killed by Israeli army fire in Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-08

UN agency for Palestinian refugees says to open Ankara office 'within weeks'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Lebanese Parliament approves amendments to bank restructuring law

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Lebanon passes sweeping amnesty law for prisoners, wanted people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political clash: A dispute over one speech reveals a deeper power struggle in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Former BDL governor Riad Salameh detained after questioning

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

PM Salam: Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon violate international law

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

PM Salam, FM Al-Shaibani discuss enhancing Lebanese-Syrian cooperation

LBCI
World News
14:43

Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More