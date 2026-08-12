Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness

World News
12-08-2026 | 14:43
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Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness
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Solar eclipse plunges large swathe of Spain into total darkness

A large part of Spain switched from daylight into total darkness Wednesday as the Moon covered the Sun, as thousands of spectators across the country looked on.

The total eclipse lasted less than two minutes in Lodoso, near Burgos, to the delight of thousands of people observing the phenomenon using special spectacles for safety, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

AFP

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Spain

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