Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
12-08-2026 | 12:53
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Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon
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Ali Taher becomes focal point as Israel weighs wider operation in southern Lebanon

Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israel is imposing tight military censorship on details of its operations in the Ali Taher hills in southern Lebanon, amid reports that a large-scale operation there could be imminent.

While Tel Aviv has refused to confirm or deny reports that it has used advanced weapons, including phosphorus bombs, against the area, several officials said Israel is tightening its siege of tunnels that it claims house Hezbollah fighters and members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Israel is awaiting a green light from U.S. President Donald Trump before deciding how to proceed with the fighting there.

According to an assessment meeting involving Israel's security establishment and political leadership, and based on what military censorship has allowed to be reported, the army is expected to intensify its operations in the Ali Taher hills in the coming days, after taking control of large parts of the tunnel complex.

While some believe Israel will continue applying pressure in an effort to push toward negotiations over the Ali Taher tunnels, amid reports that Hezbollah fighters have been killed in the area, the political leadership is seeking to prevent the escalation from reaching a level that could threaten direct talks with Lebanon.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

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