Lebanese food is known around the world for its fresh ingredients, spices, and good taste, with many dishes from Lebanon, considered a delicacy around the world.



Two of Lebanon’s famous, if not the most famous, staple foods are Fattoush and Tabbouleh, which according to TasteAtlas, an online guide for traditional food that features authentic recipes, reviews, and research articles about the world’s most popular dishes, are ranked in the 9th and 30th place respectively among its “100 best-rated salads in the world.”



Fattoush is a simple and tasty salad made with pita bread and a mix of vegetables, including lettuce, radish, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, onions, and sometimes garlic, topped with a dressing traditionally made with olive oil, lemon juice, and pomegranate syrup.



While Tabbouleh is an appetizing Lebanese salad made with fresh ingredients, according to TasteAtlas, it originated in the mountains of Lebanon and Syria, where herbs used in the dish were consumed by Arabs since Medieval times.



Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of the month of July, Tabbouleh is also one of the healthiest food options in Lebanon. It is also famous for its traditionally vegan elements.





